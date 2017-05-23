Lanka military official arrested for ...

Lanka military official arrested for giving shooting orders

23 hrs ago

Colombo, May 25 A Sri Lankan army brigadier was today arrested for issuing shooting orders in 2013 that led to the killing of three persons, including a 14-year-old student, who were among a group of villagers demanding clean drinking water. Brigadier Anura Deshapriya Gunawardena led an army contingent to Rathupaswala to quell a protest by residents demanding safe drinking water.

Chicago, IL

