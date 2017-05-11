Justice Anin Yeboah to Chair FIFA Disciplinary Committee
Justice Anin was confirmed on Thursday at the FIFA Congress underway in Bahrain after polling 98 percent of the votes. In May last year, he was elected member of the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee and served with the following personalities; Oscar Vicente Scavone Rivas , Akihiro Hara , Damiani Juan Pedro , Abdoulaye Diop , Hallen Yngve , Jack Kariko , Liu Chi and Alan Rothenberg .
