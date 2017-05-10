Journalists self-censor after officia...

Journalists self-censor after officials interfere in newsrooms

THE Media Council of Papua New Guinea has been alerted to incidents of government officials calling newsrooms to interfere in independent editorial processes. This has compelled journalists and news editors to self-censor news and consequently deny Papua New Guinean readers and viewers access to factual, balanced, impartial and objective reporting.

