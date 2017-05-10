India Deploys Eastern Fleet Ships Ove...

India Deploys Eastern Fleet Ships Overseas

The task force is on a routine deployment to Malacca Strait, the Java Sea, Flores Sea, the Arafura Sea and Southern Indian Ocean under the command of Rear Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, YSM, VSM, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. During the course of the deployment, as part of the 'Act East Policy', the ships would make port calls at Singapore, Kuantan , Jakarta and Surabaya , Port Moresby and Fremantle .

