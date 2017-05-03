Independent panel slams proposed Hume...

Independent panel slams proposed Hume plastics plant

An ACT government health panel set up to investigate a plastics to fuel factory at Hume has effectively killed off the plan, warning the facility posed potentially serious fire, explosion and other environmental risks. Based on those environmental impact statement risks, the report said it was extremely unlikely the proposed plant's development application would be approved.

Chicago, IL

