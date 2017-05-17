Immigration Minister Peter Dutton presides over huge financial waste
Peter Dutton is the latest in a series of immigration ministers, Coalition and Labor, who have presided over one of the most wasteful and misjudged policies in modern Australian history - mandatory offshore detention of asylum seekers and refugees.
