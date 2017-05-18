Horsham obstetrician's passion for helping people

HONOUR: Horsham doctor Yakep Angue is the first person from Papua New Guinea to receive a Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists fellowship. Picture: SAMANTHA CAMARRI FROM humble beginnings in Papua New Guinea, Horsham obstetrician and gynaecologist Yakep Angue has received one of the highest honours in medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.