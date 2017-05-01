Greens senator Nick McKim denied entr...

Greens senator Nick McKim denied entry to 'open' Manus Island detention centre

Papua New Guinea's "open" detention centre will be closed to an Australian senator when he arrives at Manus Island on a fact-finding mission on Tuesday. Greens senator Nick McKim arrived in Port Moresby on Monday to discover his request to inspect the centre that still holds more than 800 men had been denied.

