Global LNG-No new demand, more supply leaves spot price languishing

May 26 Asian LNG spot prices fell this week due to a lack of significant new demand from the Middle East and others as supplies emerged from Papua New Guinea, Angola, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Spot prices for July delivery LNG-AS were assessed at $5.45 per million British thermal units , down 5 cents from last week.

Chicago, IL

