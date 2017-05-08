Glencore puts Australian coking coal mine on block

May 9 Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year, adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia. In August 2016, Glencore, which mainly mines thermal coal, said the mine in eastern Australia's Southern Highlands would not meet an internal investment criteria after 2018.

