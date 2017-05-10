From Singapore to Rabaul: The Memoir of an Unknown Indian Prisoner of ...
World War II memoir of one of thousands of Indian soldiers in the British Army who were captured in Singapore and then shipped to what is now Papua, New Guinea. Thousands died of starvation, beatings, disease, and as casulaties of Allied bombing.
