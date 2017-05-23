Flooding, mudslides kill 13 in Sri Lanka, regime struggles to cope
Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed at least 13 people. Four others are missing, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC