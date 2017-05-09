First person evicted from social hous...

First person evicted from social housing in Sydney's Millers Point has job, owns property

2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

The first forced evictee from Sydney's harbour-side social-housing enclave is a man who works as an electrician and part owns a property in regional New South Wales. According to the NSW Government, Peter Muller is not eligible to stay in the two-bedroom taxpayer-funded property at Millers Point he has called home since 2010.

Chicago, IL

