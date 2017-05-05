Endangered Beck's petrels, new research

Endangered Beck's petrels, new research

An intrepid BirdLife Pacific team has finally managed to capture and tag a Beck's Petrel - one of the world's rarest and least-known birds. It's hoped 'Pato' will lead us to its still-unknown breeding grounds , and teach us how to protect this vanishingly rare species Trying to find the breeding grounds of the Critically Endangered Beck's Petrel Pseudobulweria becki is like trying to find the proverbial needle in a haystack.

Chicago, IL

