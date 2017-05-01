Detention knock back disappoints McKim

Detention knock back disappoints McKim

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

An Australian Senator was denied entry into the Manus Island Offshore Processing Centre to inspect the site of a violent shooting in mid-April. The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Papua New Guinea government refused to grant Greens Senator Nick McKim access into the centre where hundreds of bullets were fired at refugees by allegedly drunk navy soldiers on April 14. Credit: Senator Nick McKim via Storyful GREENS Immigration spokesman Nick McKim says a decision to bar him from visiting Australia's Manus Island detention centre is "deeply disappointing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,370 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC