Detention knock back disappoints McKim

An Australian Senator was denied entry into the Manus Island Offshore Processing Centre to inspect the site of a violent shooting in mid-April. The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Papua New Guinea government refused to grant Greens Senator Nick McKim access into the centre where hundreds of bullets were fired at refugees by allegedly drunk navy soldiers on April 14. Credit: Senator Nick McKim via Storyful GREENS Immigration spokesman Nick McKim says a decision to bar him from visiting Australia's Manus Island detention centre is "deeply disappointing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.