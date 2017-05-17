Dengue eradication campaign in 12 dis...

Dengue eradication campaign in 12 districts on 18th, 19th May

May 15, Colombo: A two-day Dengue Eradication Programme organized by the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine and Dengue Eradication Unit will be launched in 12 districts of the country from May 18 -19, the Ministry announced. According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, since January this year, 44,623 suspected dengue cases have been reported from all over the island.

