Dengue eradication campaign in 12 districts on 18th, 19th May
May 15, Colombo: A two-day Dengue Eradication Programme organized by the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine and Dengue Eradication Unit will be launched in 12 districts of the country from May 18 -19, the Ministry announced. According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, since January this year, 44,623 suspected dengue cases have been reported from all over the island.
