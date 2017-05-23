Death toll from bad weather in Sri Lanka rises to 91, 110 missing,...

May 26, Colombo: Flooding and landslides fueled by the torrential rains over the past three days have killed 91 in Sri Lanka, while the tri forces launched a massive operation to search and rescue another 110 missing in the havoc. According to the Disaster Management Center as of Friday evening, 40 people in Western Province and 48 people in Central Province have been killed in earth slips and landslides.

