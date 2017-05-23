Death toll from bad weather in Sri Lanka rises to 91, 110 missing,...
May 26, Colombo: Flooding and landslides fueled by the torrential rains over the past three days have killed 91 in Sri Lanka, while the tri forces launched a massive operation to search and rescue another 110 missing in the havoc. According to the Disaster Management Center as of Friday evening, 40 people in Western Province and 48 people in Central Province have been killed in earth slips and landslides.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC