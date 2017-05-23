Death toll from bad weather in Sri La...

Death toll from bad weather in Sri Lanka rises to 91, 110 missing,...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 26, Colombo: Flooding and landslides fueled by the torrential rains over the past three days have killed 91 in Sri Lanka, while the tri forces launched a massive operation to search and rescue another 110 missing in the havoc. According to the Disaster Management Center as of Friday evening, 40 people in Western Province and 48 people in Central Province have been killed in earth slips and landslides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC