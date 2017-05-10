Death of Archbishop Brian - priest wh...

Death of Archbishop Brian - priest who spoke out against corruption

AFTER some years of ill health, much loved Papua New Guinea church leader Archbishop Sir Brian Barnes OFM passed away at 2 am Tuesday morning in a nursing home run by the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary sisters in Sydney. Sir Brian arrived in Papua New Guinea as a young man.

Chicago, IL

