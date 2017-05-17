Court orders investigation into Rathupaswala protester's death
May 17, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today ordered an investigation into the death of a protester by the army firing during the Rathupaswala incident in 2013. The Criminal Investigation Department of police received permission from the court today to take statements from the three Judicial Medical Officers who conducted the post mortems of the three individuals shot dead by the army during the protest.
