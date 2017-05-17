Court orders investigation into Rathu...

Court orders investigation into Rathupaswala protester's death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

May 17, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today ordered an investigation into the death of a protester by the army firing during the Rathupaswala incident in 2013. The Criminal Investigation Department of police received permission from the court today to take statements from the three Judicial Medical Officers who conducted the post mortems of the three individuals shot dead by the army during the protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC