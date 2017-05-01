Country women share ideas in Stratford
Delegates from the South Pacific conference for ACWW enjoyed a pot luck dinner and the opportunity to share ideas and experiences in Stratford last week. They live thousands of kilometres apart, in very different countries, however the delegates attending the Associated Country Women of the World South Pacific Conference in Taranaki have found plenty to talk about over the past week.
