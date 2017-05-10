Concern as PNG moves to launch new co...

Concern as PNG moves to launch new coal mining industry

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Asopa People

THE Papua New Guinea government is actively pursuing the potential of developing a coal mining industry for the first time in the country's history. Two years ago, it channelled K10 million to its Mineral Resources Authority for research into the viability of coal extraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... Sun Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC