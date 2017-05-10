Concern as PNG moves to launch new coal mining industry
THE Papua New Guinea government is actively pursuing the potential of developing a coal mining industry for the first time in the country's history. Two years ago, it channelled K10 million to its Mineral Resources Authority for research into the viability of coal extraction.
