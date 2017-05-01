Commissioner Baki discusses police presence in Bougainville

STRENGTHENING the Bougainville Police Service is a primary concern of both the Royal Papua New Guinea Police Constabulary and the Autonomous Bougainville Government. PNG police commissioner Gari Baki has just visited Bougainville to participate in discussions of the joint Bougainville-New Zealand community policing project and to launch the election operations of the Bougainville Police Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.