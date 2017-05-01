Commissioner Baki discusses police pr...

Commissioner Baki discusses police presence in Bougainville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Asopa People

STRENGTHENING the Bougainville Police Service is a primary concern of both the Royal Papua New Guinea Police Constabulary and the Autonomous Bougainville Government. PNG police commissioner Gari Baki has just visited Bougainville to participate in discussions of the joint Bougainville-New Zealand community policing project and to launch the election operations of the Bougainville Police Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC