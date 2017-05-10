Classes collaborate to showcase Afric...

Classes collaborate to showcase African culture

On Thursday, four classes - Africana Studies/Theater 229: Beginning African Dance, Africana Studies/Theater 329: Advanced African Dance, Africana Studies188B/ Music 144: Intro to African Drumming and Music Performance 257A: African Music Ensemble - will collaborate for the biannual Nukporfe African Drumming and Dance Ensemble performance. "Nukporfe" is a Ghanian word that means "seeing is believing."

