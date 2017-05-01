Citos historic Grade 1 crown
Dapto Citizens claimed their first Grade 1 Illawarra District Women's Pennant title, while three other clubs will represent the region in the Regional Playoff next month. History: Dapto Citizens' Sally Golding, Christine Docherty, Sheila Roberts, Agnus Chalker, Irene Allan, Linda Headington and Julie Feltham unfurl the Grade 1 flag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC