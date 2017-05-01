Citos historic Grade 1 crown

Dapto Citizens claimed their first Grade 1 Illawarra District Women's Pennant title, while three other clubs will represent the region in the Regional Playoff next month. History: Dapto Citizens' Sally Golding, Christine Docherty, Sheila Roberts, Agnus Chalker, Irene Allan, Linda Headington and Julie Feltham unfurl the Grade 1 flag.

