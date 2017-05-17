Baki must resign over recruitment of ...

Baki must resign over recruitment of US mercenaries: Sir Mek

Yesterday

PAPUA New Guinea's former prime minister Sir Mekere Morauta today called for the resignation of police commissioner Gary Baki over the recruitment of a group of American mercenaries. He said it was "impossible" for a police commissioner to remain in office after conducting an illegal operation involving foreign mercenaries.

Chicago, IL

