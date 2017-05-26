Asylum seekers at Australian-run detention centre told to leave or miss U.S. resettlement
Asylum seekers at an Australian-run offshore detention centre in Papua New Guinea must move to a community facility in order to be eligible for a refugee swap deal with the United States, a notice posted at the camp and seen by Reuters shows. The directive, designed to help Australia empty and ultimately close the centre on Manus Island, presents asylum-seekers with a difficult choice, as they must voluntarily exchange a secure facility for an area where critics say they are likely to face violence and inadequate medical care.
