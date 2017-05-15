Armed expat paramilitaries alarm residents of Port Moresby

PHOTOGRAPHS of armed expatriate men in the company of Papua New Guinean police have caused alarm in Port Moresby and given credence last year's disclosures by PNG Blogs that a private security operation was functioning in the country with the support of the O'Neill government. "Pictures were posted online causing people to question and speculate about the reasons behind the men being in the country," reported Loop PNG along with a video clip saying that TVWan News would "investigate more".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.