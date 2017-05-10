Anti-coal group to give Gladys Berejiklian proof of 'unusually strong opposition'

Southern Highlands residents opposed to the proposed Hume Coal mine to be dug near the historic town of Berrima will present Premier Gladys Berejiklian with more evidence of the project's unpopularity. A survey of Wingecarribee Shire residents found almost 60 per cent oppose the underground mine, with 47 per cent "strongly opposed", the poll of residents conducted by Galaxy Research found last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.