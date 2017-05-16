Americans think North Korea is in Australia. Or China. Or maybe Indonesia.
Unless you happen to be Dennis Rodman , or one of those curious folks who are totally into the idea of going to a hermit state - North Korea is just somewhere over in Asia. Yet with simmering tensions between the U.S. and the country's leader Kim Jong Un, you'd think Americans would at least know the location of the self-reliant socialist state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC