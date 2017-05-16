AFP refuses to train PNG police in high-powered weapons
Police in Papua New Guinea have engaged a private security contractor to give them firearms training, because the Australian Federal Police deployed in PNG will not. The Royal PNG Constabulary has asked a United States security firm to give officers firearms training ahead of PNG's hosting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next year.
