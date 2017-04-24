A mother at 11 then back to primary school
That was the horrendous fate of a Papua New Guinean schoolgirl raped by her stepfather and the confronting case Australian Federal Police sergeant Mandy Arnold encountered when she was first posted to Lae, PNG's second largest city. An ultrasound revealed that Becky had passed the 20-week mark of the pregnancy, meaning she was ineligible for a termination under PNG law.
