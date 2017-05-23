23 killed in Sri Lanka floods

15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Colombo, May 26 Heavy floods have wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka, with flash floods and landslides killing at least 23 people and affecting over a million people. The National Building Research Organisation alerted the public to be vigilant on possible landslides in mountainous areas in Galle, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara and Hambanthota districts, Colombo Page reported.

Chicago, IL

