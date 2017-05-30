2 Missing Wwii B-25 Bombers Found in ...

2 Missing Wwii B-25 Bombers Found in the Pacific Ocean

Saturday May 27 Read more: Live Science

Using a sonar-equipped underwater robot, a team of scientists has discovered the debris of a missing World War II-era B-25 bomber plane off the coast of Papua New Guinea. By documenting the wreckage of the B-25 and surveying the final resting place of another aircraft, the team hopes to help the U.S. Department of Defense repatriate the remains of American service members missing in action.

Chicago, IL

