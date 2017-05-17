17 Dead in Mass Escape from Papua New Guinea Prison
Seventy seven prisoners escaped from Papua New Guinea's notorious Buimo prison last week and 17 ended up in the morgue. PNG authorities need to investigate and provide answers.
