Whoever wins election, corruption will be the problem - Janes
THE authoritative Jane's Intelligence Weekly has been quick to respond to Papua New Guinea treasurer Patrick Pruaitch's criticism of prime minister Peter O'Neill, stating he was responsible for government overspending, by issuing a sombre warning note to its subscribers. Jane's said that Pruaitch's trenchant attack on O'Neill and the treasurer's revelations on the degraded state of the economy "indicate protracted, electorally driven political conflict and reduced government stability."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
