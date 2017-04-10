Whoever wins election, corruption will be the problem - Janes

THE authoritative Jane's Intelligence Weekly has been quick to respond to Papua New Guinea treasurer Patrick Pruaitch's criticism of prime minister Peter O'Neill, stating he was responsible for government overspending, by issuing a sombre warning note to its subscribers. Jane's said that Pruaitch's trenchant attack on O'Neill and the treasurer's revelations on the degraded state of the economy "indicate protracted, electorally driven political conflict and reduced government stability."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.