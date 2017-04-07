What happens when an idea becomes a disease?

It was Wednesday the 1st of September, 2016 when Mitchell and Ella Tromp first stood up in front of the TV cameras to plead with their father to come home Mark Tromp had been reported missing two days earlier and had last been seen running from a car into bush near Wangaratta in Victoria. At first it sounded like a relatively straight forward missing persons case but as the two adult Tromp children spoke, a much more bizarre story began to unfold.

