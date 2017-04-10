We're not your colony, Polye tells Tu...

We're not your colony, Polye tells Turnbull after media snub

Saturday

OPPOSITION Leader Don Polye says he was shocked to hear reports that PNG journalists were snubbed in three separate incidents during Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's visit to PNG last week. Speaking to journalists at the Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party national convention, Polye said it is even more shocking that this was allowed by prime minister Peter O'Neill.

Chicago, IL

