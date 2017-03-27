Violence engendered on Manus Island c...

Violence engendered on Manus Island cannot be ignored

Asopa People

IN THE joint communique for the 25th Ministerial Forum between Australia and Papua New Guinea held in March 2017, Foreign Ministers Rimbink Pato and Julie Bishop welcomed collaboration as they prepare to close the Regional Processing Centre on Manus Island. One outcome of the centre that does not appear to be on this ministerial agenda, but is of significant interest in the bilateral relationship, is the contradiction between the Manus Island Centre and the ministers' commitments to address the rife problems of violence, security and gendered violence in PNG.

Chicago, IL

