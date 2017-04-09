US flags regime change in Syria as Turnbull ramps up the rhetoric on Russia
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called on Russia to bring Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad "into line" but a senior US official has signalled the Trump administration now favours regime change in the war-torn nation. After last week's deadly chemical weapons attack and the retaliatory US missile strike, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says there can be no peace in Syria until Mr Assad is ousted.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
