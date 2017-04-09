US flags regime change in Syria as Turnbull ramps up the rhetoric on Russia

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called on Russia to bring Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad "into line" but a senior US official has signalled the Trump administration now favours regime change in the war-torn nation. After last week's deadly chemical weapons attack and the retaliatory US missile strike, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says there can be no peace in Syria until Mr Assad is ousted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.