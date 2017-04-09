US flags regime change in Syria as Tu...

US flags regime change in Syria as Turnbull ramps up the rhetoric on Russia

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called on Russia to bring Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad "into line" but a senior US official has signalled the Trump administration now favours regime change in the war-torn nation. After last week's deadly chemical weapons attack and the retaliatory US missile strike, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says there can be no peace in Syria until Mr Assad is ousted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC