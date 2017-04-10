UAE crush PNG by 9 wickets in ICC Int...

UAE crush PNG by 9 wickets in ICC Intercontinental Cup tie at Abu Dhabi

Read more: CricketCountry.com

United Arab Emirates defeated Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets in the ICC Intercontinental Cup 2015-16-17 match, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Monday. Chasing target of 40 to win in the final innings, UAE scored 42 for 1 with Shaiman Anwar cracking 7 fours to score unbeaten 32. UAE produced a clinical performance in their backyard of Abu Dhabi as they dominated PNG in all departments in the four-day match.

Chicago, IL

