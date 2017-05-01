Trump-Turnbull's dubious deal

US Vice President Mike Pence has confirmed, with some reluctance, that an Obama-era deal to resettle refugees who are currently detained by Australia in the United States will still go ahead. He did so on a visit to Australia last week, when he also reinforced the military friendship of the US and Australia, particularly against any nuclear threat from North Korea .

