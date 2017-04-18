Trump Administration to Follow Through On "Dumb Deal" Re Illegal Refugees
Australia has been holding over 2,000 illegal refugees on the Pacific islands of Nauru and Papua New Guinea. These are individuals who tried to enter Australia illegally, something that Australia, unlike the U.S., does not permit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Power Line.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|3 hr
|Fit2Serve
|29
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC