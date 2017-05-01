Trade officials head off to save the TPP

Trade officials are heading to Argentina to resume talks between Mercosur, an existing South America trade bloc. Photo / Michael Craig New Zealand trade officials are heading to two important meetings this week, to a TPP-11 meeting in Canada, to save TPP without the United States, and to Argentina to resume talks between Mercosur, an existing South America trade bloc, and CER.

Chicago, IL

