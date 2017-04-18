Three friends help remote PNG villagers
THREE Portland women will spend the next 15 days assisting villagers in the remote Western Province area of Papua New Guinea. Close friends Sue Hayes, Kerry Sharrock and Cynthia Alexander will travel onboard the medical ship, the MV YWAM PNG, with about 60 other people as volunteers, helping with medical and dental clinics and spreading goodwill among villagers.
