The significance of the anniversary o...

The significance of the anniversary of Kokoda Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Asopa People

'HISTORY' and 'commemoration' are distinguishable terms. For instance, while Papua New Guinea and Australia share a history spurred from the events of the Kokoda Campaign, our analyses, understandings, perspectives and experiences of the war are subjective and thus different.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,341 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC