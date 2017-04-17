The novel that Francis Nii had to write

Tears: A Novel by Francis Nii, Simbu Writer's Association, Kundiawa, 122 pages, ISBN: 978-1544965291, US$7.00 plus postage from Amazon Books. BACK in the 1960s, during a census patrol in the highlands, I called out a man's name and watched him pull himself across the muddy ground to the table where I sat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.