The Bulletin a " April 22

Amity United Methodist Church, 6042 W. County Road 100N, is looking for pictures and stories about the church for a Heritage Sunday service on May 21. WARRINGTON - Righteous Oaks Baptist Church plans its seventh annual homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Randy Gross will preach.

