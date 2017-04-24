The Barns Of Madison County: Celebration Of Agriculture Heritage Planned In May
The Appalachian Barn Alliance has partnered with others to celebrate the county's more than 10,000 barns located in the western North Carolina county. According to a news release, Madison County was the largest producer of burley tobacco in North Carolina in the mid 20th century.
