The asylum detainee who shot a film i...

The asylum detainee who shot a film in secret

12 hrs ago

Behrouz Boochani is messaging me on WhatsApp from Australia's offshore detention facility in Manus Island, Papua New Guinea , where he has been since 2013 after fleeing his home country of Iran. The Kurdish journalist has just finished his biggest project yet - a full-length feature film, shot using his iPhone and smuggled out over the internet in small clips, beneath the radar of his guards.

