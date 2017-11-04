Standing On Sacred Ground

Standing On Sacred Ground

Indigenous communities around the world and in the U.S. resist threats to their sacred places-the original protected lands-in a growing movement to defend human rights and restore the environment. In this four-part documentary series, native people share ecological wisdom and spiritual reverence while battling a utilitarian view of land in the form of government megaprojects, consumer culture, and resource extraction as well as competing religions and climate change.

Chicago, IL

